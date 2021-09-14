Samsung Takes Jab at Apple After Finally Including ProMotion Displays in iPhone 13 Pro

Following the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max earlier today, which features ProMotion displays with a variable 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung has come out in an apparent jab to Apple for being late to join the wider industry in adopting higher refresh displays.



In a tweet as the Apple event was underway earlier today, the official Samsung Mobile account tweeted "We’ve been refreshing at 120Hz for a while now..." While Apple has been widely rumored to adopt ProMotion in its iPhone over the past few years, Samsung has only just recently adopted a 120Hz refresh rate.

We’ve been refreshing at 120Hz for a while now... — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 14, 2021

The first flagship Samsung smartphone to adopt a 120Hz refresh rate was the Galaxy S20, released in March of 2020, meaning Samsung may be slightly exaggerating the timeline in its tweet.

The ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ Pro and ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ Pro Max, alongside the ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ mini, feature smaller notches, faster performance, and improved cameras. Catch up on all the announcements from Apple's event today right here on our website.