Next Emojis Will Include Melting Face, Biting Lip, Heart Hands, Troll, and More

The Unicode Consortium today released the list of new emojis that are coming in the Emoji 14 update, giving us a look at the new characters that we can expect to see introduced on Apple devices later this year.



As outlined by Emojipedia, the finalized list includes 37 new emoji along with 75 skin tone additions for a total of 112 new characters.

Among the 838 new characters in #Unicode14 are 37 new #emoji, along with new emoji sequences, that are expected to show up on 📱s, 💻s, and other platforms sometime next year → https://t.co/deSr1g6m8k #絵文字 pic.twitter.com/xuTf8Os02K — The Unicode Consortium (@unicode) September 7, 2021

New faces include melting face, saluting face, face with open eyes and hand over mouth, face with peeking eye, face with diagonal mouth, and dotted line face, while new emojis include biting lip and bubbles.

There are several new hand emojis, such as heart hands, rightwards hand, leftwards hand, palm down hand, palm up hand, hand with index finger and thumb crossed, index pointing at the viewer, along with an update to the handshake emoji.

Nest with eggs, empty nest, x-ray, crutch, playground slide, wheel, ring buoy, hamsa, mirror ball, jar, identification card, and low battery are new items, while plants and animals will include coral and lotus. As for fantasy characters, we can expect a new troll emoji, and eggs, beans, and pouring liquid make up new food items.

Now that the emoji candidates are finalized and have been released, Apple is free to implement the new characters in a future iOS update. The images above are interpretations of what the emoji can look like, but Apple will design its own.

We can expect the new emoji characters to be introduced in an update to iOS 15 later this year. Apple last debuted new emoji with the iOS 14.5 update released in April.