Images Allegedly Show New iPhone 13 Case Colors Ahead of Apple Event

Ahead of the iPhone 13's big reveal on Tuesday, expected during Apple's "California streaming" event, new images are claiming to offer us a look at new case color options for the upcoming iPhone lineup.

iphone 13 case color leak
Apple often provides new color options for its silicone and leather case collections seasonally, and with the ‌iPhone 13‌ release, new color options can reasonably be expected. Images shared on Twitter allegedly give us a look at the new color options for the upcoming silicone ‌iPhone 13‌ case lineup.

iphone 13 silicone case leak
According to the images shared, Apple will provide eight color options for the lineup, which, compared to the current iPhone 12 silicone cases, are slightly brighter and more vibrant. The tweet depicts two images, one with an alleged screenshot of the new cases, while the other shows those same cases in real life.

Apple is planning dark green, black, dark and light blue, orange, pink, (PRODUCT) RED, and white silicone case options for the ‌iPhone 13‌, according to the images.

Another image shared by the same Twitter account allegedly shows the leather case collection for the ‌iPhone 13‌ series. Compared to the current ‌iPhone 12‌ leather collection, the images show minimal color changes, with the "Baltic Blue" case taking a more green hue. Overall, ‌iPhone 13‌ leather case color options may include black, purple, light purple, dark green, and brown.

iphone 13 leather
While the leather and silicone cases are expected, a separate image on Weibo offers a glimpse into a possible new case design from Apple. An image shared on Weibo by an account with no current track record shows a silicone case with a translucent design featuring a two-tone finish that's reminiscent of the original ‌iPhone‌ design.

iphone 13 case two tone finish
As always, these images, especially those for cases and ‌iPhone‌ accessories, must be taken with a grain of salt ahead of a new ‌iPhone‌ launch. It's also worth noting that the source of today's leather and silicone case images had previously shared photos of unreleased ‌iPhone‌ cases.

While the cases in the images shared could be from Apple, they could also be third-party cases from an accessory maker or entirely fake. Apple will hold its "California streaming" even on Tuesday, September 14, where it's expected to reveal the ‌iPhone 13‌, Apple Watch Series 7, and the third-generation AirPods.

