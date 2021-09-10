Apple Obsoletes 16GB Fifth-Generation iPod touch

Apple today added the 16GB fifth-generation iPod touch, released in 2013, to its list of obsolete products.



This specific variation of the ‌iPod touch‌ was released as a lower-end option to the fifth-generation ‌iPod touch‌ released a year earlier. Compared to its 32GB and 64GB companions, the 16GB model was only offered in a single silver color and lacked a rear camera or loop.

Apple followed up the fifth-generation ‌iPod touch‌ with the sixth-generation in the summer of 2015. Compared to the previous generation, the newer model featured improved performance and the removal of the wrist strap. Since the seventh-generation ‌iPod touch‌ released in 2019, Apple has not yet updated its iconic product.

Apple classifies products that have been discontinued for at least seven years as "obsolete," meaning that they cannot receive any hardware service from Apple or its service providers.