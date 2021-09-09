iPhone 13 Said to Offer Fewer Storage Options and New Pink Color, iPhone 13 Pro Adds Black and Bronze Colors

The iPhone 13 lineup will offer new Pink, Black, and Bronze colors and storage options will remain the same as the iPhone 12, other than there being no 256GB storage option for the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch standard models, according to the Ukrainian e-commerce website "KTC," spotted by 91mobiles, that purports to have revealed the upcoming devices' configuration options.

MacRumors' render of Black, Bronze, and Pink ‌iPhone 13‌ models. MacRumors' render of Black, Bronze, and Pink ‌iPhone 13‌ models.

Theandwill apparently continue to be available in six color options:, and. This means that Pink would replace Green from the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will purportedly continue to be available in four color options: Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze. This means that Black would replace Graphite from the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, while Bronze would replace Pacific Blue.

Matte black and bronze ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro color options were rumored earlier this year, and there were also very sketchy reports of a pink ‌iPhone 13‌ model, so it is possible that this is the origin of these listed color options.

Apple also reportedly intends to offer the following storage options for each model size in the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup:



iPhone 13 mini : 64GB and 128GB

: 64GB and 128GB iPhone 13 : 64GB and 128GB

: 64GB and 128GB iPhone 13 Pro : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

This would mean that the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup storage configurations would be largely the same as the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup, but with no 256GB option for the 5.4-inch "mini" model and the standard 6.1-inch model, which seems like a very peculiar move that would reduce the variety of options and top amount of storage for customers of both entry-level ‌iPhone 13‌ models.

Other Ukrainian e-commerce sites appear to be listing slightly different storage options for each model, with some showing no 64GB option for the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini but a new 512GB option instead, and others showing options all the way up to 1TB. As a result, KTC's information should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is also worth noting that KTC shows no sign of the rumored 1TB storage option for the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro models.