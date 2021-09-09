iPhone 13 Said to Offer Fewer Storage Options and New Pink Color, iPhone 13 Pro Adds Black and Bronze Colors

The iPhone 13 lineup will offer new Pink, Black, and Bronze colors and storage options will remain the same as the iPhone 12, other than there being no 256GB storage option for the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch standard models, according to the Ukrainian e-commerce website "KTC," spotted by 91mobiles, that purports to have revealed the upcoming devices' configuration options.

iphone 13 matte black bronze and luridMacRumors' render of Black, Bronze, and Pink ‌iPhone 13‌ models.

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will apparently continue to be available in six color options: Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, and PRODUCT(RED). This means that Pink would replace Green from the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will purportedly continue to be available in four color options: Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze. This means that Black would replace Graphite from the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, while Bronze would replace Pacific Blue.

Matte black and bronze ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro color options were rumored earlier this year, and there were also very sketchy reports of a pink ‌iPhone 13‌ model, so it is possible that this is the origin of these listed color options.

Apple also reportedly intends to offer the following storage options for each model size in the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup:

  • iPhone 13 mini: 64GB and 128GB
  • iPhone 13: 64GB and 128GB
  • iPhone 13 Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

This would mean that the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup storage configurations would be largely the same as the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup, but with no 256GB option for the 5.4-inch "mini" model and the standard 6.1-inch model, which seems like a very peculiar move that would reduce the variety of options and top amount of storage for customers of both entry-level ‌iPhone 13‌ models.

Other Ukrainian e-commerce sites appear to be listing slightly different storage options for each model, with some showing no 64GB option for the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini but a new 512GB option instead, and others showing options all the way up to 1TB. As a result, KTC's information should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is also worth noting that KTC shows no sign of the rumored 1TB storage option for the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro models.

JCCL
JCCL
1 day ago at 07:15 am

The Pro really needs to start at 512 storage option.
No it doesn't tbh most people don't need 512. Wouldn't be opposed to 256
Freeangel1
Freeangel1
1 day ago at 07:15 am
Can APPLE donate a portion of the sales from the PINK iPhone For Cancer?

I have Cancer.

STEVE JOBS would LOVE this.
joelhinch
joelhinch
1 day ago at 07:24 am
RIP Pacific Blue and Midnight Green. My favourites that I never had.
Lounge vibes 05
Lounge vibes 05
1 day ago at 07:30 am
Also, Apple needs to get away from the pastel colors of the 11 and 12, and more close to something like the XR.
I swear it’s like every year ever since the product red 7+, the red just gets less and less… red.
Same with most of the other colors honestly.
I miss the old iPod colors, they were super bright, super shiny, premium but fun, and also there was a lot of them.
Remembering the 4th gen iPod nano that came in nine different colors.
JosephAW
JosephAW
1 day ago at 07:18 am
Waiting for Apple to figure it and put color E Ink paper under the glass and the user can make it any color or patterns they want from rainbow to camouflage to polka dots and barber stripes to custom wallpaper.

THAT would be the next killer feature. :cool:
THAT would be the next killer feature. :cool:
AppleFan91
AppleFan91
1 day ago at 07:17 am
Kinda sad to see the Pacific Blue go, but kinda expected. They have somewhat started to add a 4th color rotation to the Pro models with Green being the 11 Pro, Pacific Blue being the 12 Pro and now apparently Bronze being the 13 Pro.

that being said, bring on that all black model.

that being said, bring on that all black model.
