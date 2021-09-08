Twitter Launches Invite-Only Communities to Compete With Facebook Groups

Twitter today announced the launch of a new "Communities" feature that's meant to take on Facebook's popular Groups by providing a space where people can share discussions on a specific topic.
An invite-only feature at the current time, Communities are created by Twitter users and are self-moderated. Community creators who are invited by Twitter to participate can invite an unlimited number of users to their group.
Members of a Community will see a new option to choose an audience in the tweet composer, allowing them to tweet to all of their followers or just to those followers who participate in the Community.
Communities are invite-only (also for now!) but admins and moderators have unlimited invites and members have 5 invites per Community (again, for now!) that are sent via DM
— Twitter Communities (@JoinCommunities) September 8, 2021
Tweets shared to a Community will show up in the Community and in the timelines of other members of the group. Communities are not private and can be viewed by others on Twitter, but only members can participate.
On iOS devices, Communities can be accessed through the navigation bar, and on the web, there's a Communities option on the sidebar.
Starting today, there are a handful of Communities available such as #DogTwitter and #SkinCareTwitter, but Twitter is planning for more to be created each week and those interested in starting a Community can apply on the Twitter website.
Top Rated Comments
Although I feel like the siloing on social media is what has lead to such radical polarization of people... people no longer feel societal pressure from people who are geographically nearby them to adopt more moderate positions. Instead people self radicalize, by picking groups where they lay in the middle (and then gravitate towards people more extreme than themselves.)