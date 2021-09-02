Spotify Partners With Delta to Provide Free In-Flight Music and Podcasts Service

Spotify has announced a new partnership with Delta that will see the streaming service take over the "audio" section of Delta's in-flight seatback entertainment, making select playlists and podcasts freely available to all passengers.

You are now free to roam about the cabin—and get the music and podcasts you love at 30,000 feet. Beginning today, we're taking off in a new partnership with Delta in which Spotify will take over the "audio" section of Delta's in-flight seatback entertainment. This means passengers on Delta flights that are equipped with seatback entertainment globally can now enjoy their favorite audio content exclusively in-flight on Delta Studio.

According to the press release, the free in-flight content is licensed directly by Delta and will include specially curated versions of Spotify's most popular playlists, along with 42 select podcast series to choose from.

In other words, not all Spotify content will be available, but passengers will be able to listen to playlists such as such as Mood Booster, Are & Be, Hot Country, mint, Today's Top Hits, Relax & Unwind, RapCaviar, and Ultimate Indie.

The first podcasts available will include Crime Junkie, Science Vs, StartUp, The Dave Chang Show, The Hottest Take, The Journal, and more.

Spotify says the update to Delta's in-flight entertainment is rolling out now, with more content being updated regularly and more coming in October.