Apple TV+ Show 'Dickinson' to End After Season 3, Which Debuts November 5

"Dickinson" was one of the first TV shows to be available on the Apple TV+ streaming service when it launched in November 2019, and it is set to wrap up with the third season, Apple announced today.



Season two of "Dickinson" premiered earlier this year, and season three is set to premiere on Friday, November 5. In the third season, Emily Dickinson (played by Hailee Steinfeld) sees her productivity fall amid the American Civil War and a battle that divides her own family. She tries to heal the divide around her, wondering if art can keep hope alive and if the future can be better than the past.

"Dickinson" stars Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski will return, as will Wiz Khalifa, who plays Death. Guest stars will include Billy Eichner, Chloe Fineman, Zosia Mamet, Will Pullen, and more.

The first three episodes will come out on November 5, with the remaining seven following on a Friday release schedule.