Google Reportedly Developing Own Arm-Based Processors for Chromebooks After Being Inspired by Apple Silicon

After unveiling its latest Pixel 6 smartphones with a custom Arm-based Google Tensor chip last month, Google is also developing its own Arm-based processors for future Chromebook laptops and tablets, according to Nikkei Asia.



Google plans to roll out its own processors for Chromebooks in around 2023, according to the report. Chromebooks are laptops, tablets, and detachable devices that run Google's Chrome OS operating system, and they are available from brands such as Google, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer, and ASUS in several markets.

The report claims that Google was particularly inspired by Apple's success in developing its own chips for not only iPhones, but also Macs following the introduction of the Apple-designed M1 chip last year. The first Macs with Apple silicon chips were released in November 2020 and Apple previously said the transition away from Intel-based processors for its Mac lineup would take about two years to be completed.

The latest Mac to transition to Apple silicon is the base model iMac, which was updated with the M1 chip, a colorful new design, and a larger 24-inch display in April. Apple is also rumored to be planning redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster version of the M1 chip for release later this year, with multiple reports having stated the notebooks are likely to be released in October or November.