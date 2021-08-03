Apple Expanding Digital Student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch to More Colleges in U.S. and Canada

Apple today announced that for this coming school year, mobile student IDs in the Wallet app will be expanding to Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine, New Mexico State University, and many more colleges across the United States.



Mobile student IDs in the Wallet app will also be expanding to Canada this year, starting with the University of New Brunswick and Sheridan College.

"We're excited to work with more schools in the US and introduce mobile student IDs in Canada to provide a secure and convenient way to get around campus with iPhone and Apple Watch," said Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay. "Students and faculty have embraced using their iPhone and Apple Watch as the best way to access buildings, purchase meals, and more."

Many colleges and universities already support student IDs in the Wallet app in the United States. At participating institutions, students can simply hold their ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch near a reader anywhere physical student ID cards are accepted — on and off campus. An optional Express Mode bypasses the need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, allowing for the quickest entry possible to buildings.