Samsung Galaxy Watch Gets Walkie-Talkie App Similar to Apple Watch Feature

Three years after Apple released walkie-talkie functionality for the Apple Watch, Samsung has released a similar app for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.



Samsung released the app via the Google Play Store, which was first spotted by XDA Developers. Similar to Apple's own Apple Watch app, Samsung says its walkie-talkie app allows users to "have instant conversations, just like if they were using a walkie-talkie." While the Apple Watch only allows two people to join in on a conversation, Samsung's iteration allows for "two or more users."

Samsung only lists the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as compatible with the new app. Screenshots of the app on the Play Store reveal a similar interface to Apple's walkie-talkie, featuring a large button to tap and hold to talk.