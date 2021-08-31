Nomad Debuts MagSafe-Compatible Base Station Mini

Nomad today announced the launch of the Base Station Mini with Magnetic Alignment, a small single-device charger designed for Apple's iPhone 12 models.



The Base Station Mini with Magnetic Alignment features the same design as the original Base Station Mini, but it also includes integrated magnets that allow it to align more easily with MagSafe devices.

As it is not ‌MagSafe‌, the new Base Station Mini will charge an ‌iPhone 12‌ (and earlier iPhones) at a maximum of 7.5W, but it is a 15W charger so it can charge Qi-enabled Android devices more quickly. It is also compatible with AirPods and other Qi-based devices.

A USB-C cable comes along with it for charging purposes, and there's a built-in light sensor that dims at night so it's ideal for the night stand.

The Base Station Mini with Magnetic Alignment is available from the Nomad website for $69.95.