'Crossy Road' Coming Soon to Apple Arcade for iPhone and iPad

The popular endless hopper Crossy Road from Hipster Whale is coming soon to Apple Arcade. A release date has not been announced at this time, but users can sign up to be notified when the game becomes available through the App Store.



Similar to Frogger, Crossy Road tasks players with crossing a road bustling with traffic and obstacles, and there are many adorable characters to choose from, ranging from a chicken to a penguin. As with all games available through the service, the Apple Arcade version of Crossy Road will not have any ads or in-app purchases available.

Crossy Road was among the first games announced for the fourth-generation Apple TV alongside the introduction of the tvOS App Store back in September 2015. However, it appears the Apple Arcade edition of the game will be limited to the iPhone and iPad.

A variation of the game titled Crossy Road Castle, an endless runner/platformer combo, launched on Apple Arcade in February 2020.

Three additional games are set to launch on Apple Arcade this Friday, including Zen Pinball Party, MasterChef: Let's Cook, and Layton's Mystery Journey.

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade provides access to a catalog of over 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.