Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to Star in Apple TV+ Movie 'Ghosted'

Apple TV+ has another high-profile movie project in the works, reports Deadline. Titled "Ghosted," the upcoming romantic action adventure will star Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.



The movie will be directed by Dexter Fletcher (director of "Rocketman") and produced by Skydance studios, with a script by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the writers of the Deadpool films and "Zombieland," and most recently "Escape from Spiderhead."

Apple has been working to secure the rights to multiple high-profile films to attract customers to ‌Apple TV+‌. The company has also inked deals for "Killers of the Flower Moon" with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, "Emancipation" with Will Smith, "Bride" with Scarlet Johansson, "Snow Blind" with Jake Gyllenhaal, "Sharper" with Julianne Moore, and "Kitbag" with Joaquin Phoenix.

