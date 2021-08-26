T-Mobile's Security is 'Awful' Says Hacker Who Stole Data From 50 Million Customers

by

T-Mobile recently suffered a significant data breach that saw sensitive data from more than 50 million current, prospective, and former customers stolen.

tmobilelogo
John Binns, a 21-year-old American who lives in Turkey, told The Wall Street Journal that he is responsible for the attack. Binns said that he discovered an unprotected router in July after scanning T-Mobile's known internet addresses for weak spots.

He used the unprotected router to access T-Mobile's data center located in Washington, where stored credentials provided him access to over 100 servers. He said he initially panicked because he "had access to something big," and went on to claim that T-Mobile's "security is awful."

It took him about a week to sort through the servers to find the personal data on millions of customers, and he downloaded the data on August 4. On August 13, T-Mobile was informed that someone was selling T-Mobile customer data, and T-Mobile confirmed the breach just days later.

T-Mobile has since said that data from more than 50 million customers was accessed. Stolen data includes customer names, dates of birth, SSNs, ID cards, and licenses. The Wall Street Journal took steps to confirm that the hacker selling the data was Binns, using his IRDev online alias.

Binns told The Wall Street Journal that he hacked T-Mobile to "generate noise" and get attention as he had allegedly been the victim of an illegal kidnapping that saw him taken to a fake mental hospital in Germany. Binns would not say whether he had sold any of the data that he stole, and it is not clear if he had accomplices. The Seattle office of the FBI is investigating the hack.

Affected T-Mobile customers can receive two years of free identity protection services through McAfee's ID Theft Protection Service and can implement Account Takeover Protection features.

Tag: T-Mobile

Top Rated Comments

coachgq Avatar
coachgq
23 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
I really wish Apple would start their own cell service.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
acorntoy Avatar
acorntoy
23 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
He’s headed to a real mental hospital if this is true. What an idiot.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacNut Avatar
MacNut
18 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Companies that can’t secure their data should be subject to massive class action lawsuits by their customers.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CubeHacker Avatar
CubeHacker
15 minutes ago at 12:15 pm

It's inevitable. They like controlling the whole widget of their products, and so to escape dealing (mostly) with carriers it could benefit the customer.
They would need to buy one of the existing carriers. The problem is spectrum availability. There isn’t enough available that’s feasible to use as data services nationwide.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
12 minutes ago at 12:18 pm

I really wish Apple would start their own cell service.
Apple is probably worried enough about anti-trust as it is.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KaliYoni Avatar
KaliYoni
11 minutes ago at 12:20 pm
I think two things need to happen at the regulatory level to reduce these incidents:
[LIST=1]
* Civil and criminal penalties on companies that experience preventable breaches.
* Disrupt the ability of criminals to receive, launder, and redeem cryptocurrencies (see https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2021/07/disrupting-ransomware-by-disrupting-bitcoin.html for a good discussion)

Unfortunately, I don't think either of these will happen anytime soon due to numerous political obstacles within countries and to a lack of incentives for global institutions to act.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

