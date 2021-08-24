'Asphalt 8: Airborne' and Zelda-Inspired 'Baldo' Coming to Apple Arcade on Friday

Gameloft's classic racing game "Asphalt 8: Airborne" and Zelda-inspired roleplaying game "Baldo" are coming to Apple Arcade this Friday.



Originally released on the App Store in 2013, "Asphalt 8: Airborne" features more than 240 real cars to select from automakers and brands such as Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti, Mercedes, Audi, Ford, and Chevrolet.

Interactions between the vehicles, environments, and over 50 high-speed tracks in "Asphalt 8" are a fully physics-based experience. Players can participate in limited-time events to earn rewards, and try their hand at over 400 career events, 1,500 car mastery challenges, six unique game modes, and additional single-player content.



"Baldo: The Guardian Owls" hails from Italian studio NAPS team. The original game will task players with completing puzzles, exploring, and battling in a hand-drawn open world, with both a main story and several side quests.

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade provides access to a catalog of over 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.