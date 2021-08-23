Apple CEO Tim Cook to Meet With U.S. President Joe Biden to Discuss Cybersecurity
Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to join other tech executives in a cybersecurity meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next week, reports Bloomberg.
The meeting will focus on the efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity following a surge in online attacks over the course of the last year, an official familiar with the event told Bloomberg.
The executives could discuss efforts undertaken by critical infrastructure entities, including those in the banking, energy and water utility sectors, to improve cybersecurity and collaborations with the government. The tech executives are likely to discuss how software can drive better security in the supply chain, the senior official said.
The meeting will include Cook and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, with executives from Google, Amazon, IBM, Southern Co., and JPMorgan Chase & Co also invited to attend.
