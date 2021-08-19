Hank Azaria to Play Apple CEO Tim Cook in 'Super Pumped' TV Series About Uber

Actor Hank Azaria has signed on to play Apple CEO Tim Cook in upcoming Showtime series "Super Pumped," reports Variety. "Super Pumped" is a series set in Silicon Valley that details the rise of ride-sharing company Uber.

Image via Variety . Image credit: Rob Latour/Variety; Sipa USA via AP

Hank Azaria is known for his roles in movies like "Mystery Men," "Godzilla," "The Smurfs," and "America's Sweethearts." He has also starred in TV shows that include "Ray Donovan," "Huff," "Mad About You," and "Brockmire."

"Super Pumped" is planned as an anthology, and the first season will focus on Uber. The show is based on Mike Isaac's "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" book that focuses on Uber founder Travis Kalanick and the "roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company."

In the series, Joseph Gordon-Levitt will play Travis Kalanick, and Kyle Chandler will play his mentor Bill Gurley.