Apple Closes South Carolina Store After COVID-19 Exposure, Other Stores Cutting Hours Due to Staff Shortages

by

Apple has temporarily shut down its retail store located in Charleston, South Carolina after more than 20 staff members were exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19, reports Bloomberg.

apple charleston store
According to the website for the store, it will be shuttered until Monday, August 23. According to Bloomberg, stores of this size typically have 70 to 80 employees, so around a quarter of the staff may have been exposed.

Apple appears to be suffering from staff shortages at the Charleston store and other retail locations, both because of COVID exposures and the difficult labor market. Stores remain operational at this time, but some have been forced to close earlier and open later because of a lack of staff.

Continuing issues with the delta variant of COVID-19 have impacted Apple's store plans. Apple stopped requiring customers and employees to wear masks back in June, but then reinstated mask mandates at many retail locations in the United States in late July. So far though, Apple has not reinstated widespread store shutdowns.

Apple had also planned to bring back in-person Today at Apple classes on August 30, but has since pushed back those plans because of the prevalence of the delta variant.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Apple Store

Top Rated Comments

farewelwilliams Avatar
farewelwilliams
24 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Thank you anti-vaxxers for the delta variant.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
30 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
well, luckily apple isn't a, let's say, family-owned restaurant — they can survive this difficult labor market no problem.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BreakingKayfabe Avatar
BreakingKayfabe
28 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
‘May have been exposed’ now equals “Let’s close for a few days”. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fenderbass146 Avatar
fenderbass146
24 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
I was told if you woke enough to work at Apple you were vaccinated…who care if you get COVID.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
29 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
Understandable, it's a little difficult to operate a store with 25% of your staff out of commission
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrjetsondc Avatar
Mrjetsondc
22 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Omg I’m just leaving this comment to come back to this thread later. There is gonna be some fire ? back and forth.

Don’t delete me mod!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
