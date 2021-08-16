Apple Planning to Bring Back Some In-Person 'Today at Apple' Classes Starting on August 30

Apple today told retail staff in the United States and Europe that it is planning to bring back in-person Today at Apple classes starting on August 30, reports Bloomberg.



Classes are set to resume at most U.S. locations, but Apple's plan to roll out in-person classes could be delayed at some Apple Store locations in areas where there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.

With Today at Apple sessions slated to return, Apple today began accepting signups for in-store sessions on its website. Apple has not held in-person classes at its retail stores since March 2020, but the company has been offering virtual classes and the occasional outdoor class.



Apple retail stores have been reopened since earlier this year, but Apple recently reinstated a mask mandate that requires customers visiting most retail stores in the United States to wear a mask. Apple had dropped mask mandates for vaccinated customers in June, but brought them back in areas heavily impacted by the Delta variant of COVID-19.