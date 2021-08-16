Apple Planning to Bring Back Some In-Person 'Today at Apple' Classes Starting on August 30

by

Apple today told retail staff in the United States and Europe that it is planning to bring back in-person Today at Apple classes starting on August 30, reports Bloomberg.

today at apple
Classes are set to resume at most U.S. locations, but Apple's plan to roll out in-person classes could be delayed at some Apple Store locations in areas where there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.

With Today at Apple sessions slated to return, Apple today began accepting signups for in-store sessions on its website. Apple has not held in-person classes at its retail stores since March 2020, but the company has been offering virtual classes and the occasional outdoor class.

today at apple classes in person
Apple retail stores have been reopened since earlier this year, but Apple recently reinstated a mask mandate that requires customers visiting most retail stores in the United States to wear a mask. Apple had dropped mask mandates for vaccinated customers in June, but brought them back in areas heavily impacted by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Related Roundup: Apple Stores
Tag: Apple retail
Related Forum: Mac Basics, Help and Buying Advice

Top Stories

apple store palo alto

Many U.S. Apple Retail Stores Again Require Customers to Wear Masks

Wednesday July 28, 2021 12:48 pm PDT by
Customers who visit U.S. Apple Stores will once again be required to wear masks at most retail locations, reports Bloomberg. Apple dropped its mask requirement for vaccinated customers and employees back in June, but earlier this month, Apple began requiring employees in select regions to wear masks and encouraged other employees to do so. Now both customers and employees in areas where...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

'Today at Apple' Session Explores How to Create Looping Videos in the Clips App

Wednesday August 11, 2021 7:23 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new "Today at Apple" session on YouTube, exploring how to shoot and edit looping videos in the Clips app, with the help of director Romain Laurent and Jahmyra from Today at Apple. Viewers are encouraged to get involved simply with an iPhone and the Clips app, but may also wish to take advantage of a selfie stick or tripod. The session covers how to make a simple loop ...
Read Full Article11 comments
maxresdefault

'Today at Apple' Sessions Coming to YouTube, Starting With 'Peanuts' Video

Wednesday July 14, 2021 6:24 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its free "Today at Apple" creative sessions are expanding to YouTube, as reported by CNET. The first session on YouTube was uploaded today and explores how to draw yourself as a "Peanuts" character in the Pages app using an iPad and Apple Pencil with the help of Apple TV+ series "The Snoopy Show" storyboard artist Krista Porter and Apple retail employee Anthony....
Read Full Article24 comments
apple store palo alto

Apple Requiring Retail Employees in Some Regions to Wear Masks, Other Employees Encouraged to Do So

Tuesday July 20, 2021 11:08 am PDT by
Amid spiking cases in the ongoing health crisis, Apple has started urging its employees to wear masks in retail store locations once again, and is mandating it in some areas, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple stopped requiring fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks at Apple Store locations in June, but with the Delta variant spreading across the United States and...
Read Full Article113 comments
mercedes mbux apple music

Apple Music Coming to Mercedes-Benz MBUX Infotainment System

Friday June 4, 2021 4:06 am PDT by
Mercedes-Benz has announced that Apple Music integration is coming to its MBUX infotainment system, starting with C-Class, S-Class, and EQS models. Apple Music will integrate directly into Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system. Users simply need to link their online "Mercedes me" account to their vehicle, and then Apple Music subscribers will have access to its full library of more than...
Read Full Article72 comments
apple store tower theatre

Apple Stores Won't See 'Major Shift' in Operations After Reopening Worldwide

Thursday June 24, 2021 7:02 am PDT by
Apple's retail chief Deirdre O'Brien recently spoke with CNBC's Josh Lipton about the future of Apple Stores amid a transition to a post-pandemic world. As noted by 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber, June 15 marked the first day that all Apple Store locations were open around the world, as public health restrictions begin to ease in many countries. O'Brien confirmed that all Apple Store locations...
Read Full Article37 comments
apple camp

Apple Launches Limited In-Person Apple Camp Sessions for Kids

Thursday July 1, 2021 10:47 am PDT by
Apple today began accepting registrations for Apple Camp, a summer program for children that's held in Apple retail locations. Apple is hosting limited sessions in Apple Stores this year, a departure from last year when Apple Camp transitioned to an in-home experience. Apple Camp is open to children aged 8 to 12, but sessions are highly limited and generally only available in major cities...
Read Full Article14 comments
apple store palo alto

Apple Stores to Drop Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Customers This Week

Sunday June 13, 2021 11:31 am PDT by
Apple will no longer require vaccinated customers to wear masks inside their retail stores in the U.S, a major shift in policy compared to last month, according to Bloomberg. The new change, expected to go into effect on Tuesday, will no longer require customers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks inside Apple Stores in the United States. Bloomberg notes that Apple...
Read Full Article599 comments
appleparkempty

Apple Will Delay Bringing Employees Back to Offices Until at Least October

Monday July 19, 2021 9:09 pm PDT by
Amid another rise in COVID-19 cases and continued concerns from employees about Apple's stated plan to start bringing many employees back into the office three days a week starting in September, Apple has delayed its plans until at least October, reports Bloomberg. The report suggests that Apple will continue to monitor the situation and will give employees at least a month's notice before...
Read Full Article184 comments
apple india

First Apple Store in India Delayed Due to Global Health Crisis

Friday August 6, 2021 2:18 am PDT by
The first physical Apple retail store in India, promised by Apple CEO Tim Cook last year to open in 2021, has been delayed due to the worldwide health crisis, the company has confirmed to The Indian Express. Last year, during an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company plans to open its first official Apple Store in India by 2021. Clearly, due to the unforeseen and...
Read Full Article12 comments