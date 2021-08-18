Nintendo Switch Game 'Pokémon Unite' Coming to iOS and iPadOS on September 22
The battle arena game "Pokémon Unite," which has to date only been available on the Nintendo Switch, is set to come to iOS, iPadOS, and Android on September 22, Nintendo has today announced.
Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play online multiplayer game that was first released for Nintendo Switch on July 21. In the game, players face off against each other in five-a-side battles. During battles, players must cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up and evolve their own Pokémon, and strategically defeat their opponents. To win the match, players have to earn more points than the opposing team within the allotted time.
You can pre-register below! ➡️App Store: https://t.co/MppMk8v0Ul ➡️Google Play Store: https://t.co/fXugKMPsvG — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021
Cross-platform play will be available across Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, enabling players to link their accounts on both versions of the game to sync their progression, saved data, and characters.
Preregistration and sign-up for a notification when the game is available for download is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Nintendo has said that if preregistration for the mobile version of the game reaches 2.5 million, players will receive a "Pikachu Unite" license or "Aeos coins." If preregistration numbers hit five million, players will receive a "Holowear—Festival Style: Pikachu."
