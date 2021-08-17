Apple Starts Selling Refurbished 24-Inch M1 iMacs in the UK

Refurbished 24-inch M1 iMac models are now available from Apple's refurbished store in the UK, just a few months after the machines first launched in April.



Right now, Apple has one 24-inch iMac available in a pink color, which was first spotted by 9to5Mac. The machine features an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and 256GB SSD and it is priced at £1,059, a £190.00 savings over the standard £1,249 price.

Refurbished stock varies based on what people have sent in for repair and replacement, and additional ‌M1‌ ‌iMac‌ models will be available in the future. Those looking for a specific build or a specific color will need to keep an eye on the store to wait for their preferred version to pop up.

All of Apple's refurbished Macs are sold with the same one-year warranty that's offered with a new Mac, plus they come with all manuals and accessories, including a USB-C power adapter and cable. Apple's refurbished devices are subjected to a rigorous testing, repair, repackaging and cleaning process to make them identical to new devices.

Categories for refurbished 24-inch iMacs have also shown up in the United States, so we can expect to see the refurbished ‌iMac‌ models available in other countries in the near future.