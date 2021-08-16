Amazon today has dropped the price of Apple's AirPods Pro to $179.99, from $249.00. This is the closest that the AirPods Pro have come to matching last holiday's $169.00 record low price in 2021.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You'll see this sale price after a $10 coupon is automatically applied at the checkout screen on Amazon. AirPods Pro are Apple's high-end Bluetooth headphones, offering active noise cancellation and many more features. The included charging case also supports Qi wireless charging, so you can recharge the headphones via any compatible Qi mat.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.