Today we're tracking one of this year's first notable discounts on Apple's iPad mini, starting at $349.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $399.00 [Best Buy / Amazon].

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $499.99, down from $549.00 [Best Buy / Amazon]. For the cellular models, you'll find prices starting at $479.99 for 64GB [Best Buy / Amazon] and rising to $521.23 for 256GB [Amazon].

Apple's iPad mini 5 launched in March 2019 with a 7.9-inch display and a Touch ID home button. Although the iPad mini is over two years old, sales are rare for the tablet. Today's offers from Best Buy and Amazon are solid second-best prices across the board.

