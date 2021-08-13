Today we're tracking one of this year's first notable discounts on Apple's iPad mini, starting at $349.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $399.00 [Best Buy / Amazon].

ipad mini sale fanned redNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $499.99, down from $549.00 [Best Buy / Amazon]. For the cellular models, you'll find prices starting at $479.99 for 64GB [Best Buy / Amazon] and rising to $521.23 for 256GB [Amazon].

$49 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $349.99

Apple's iPad mini 5 launched in March 2019 with a 7.9-inch display and a Touch ID home button. Although the iPad mini is over two years old, sales are rare for the tablet. Today's offers from Best Buy and Amazon are solid second-best prices across the board.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Top Rated Comments

Joe_ Avatar
Joe_
1 hour ago at 08:24 am
Outdated hardware, not a great deal.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

