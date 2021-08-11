WhatsApp Rolling Out Ability to Transfer Chats Between iOS and Android

by

One of the biggest hurdles for customers looking to switch between Android and iOS is their inability to transfer their WhatsApp chats between the two different ecosystems. Now, that's coming to an end, as WhatsApp has officially announced that it will easily allow users to transfer their chats between Android and iOS.

Whatsapp Feature
As reported first by Engadget, WhatsApp used airtime during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event to announce the new feature. WhatsApp tested the feature for the past few weeks and said it was difficult to implement due to "end-to-end encryption," requiring added assistance to make it work.

The feature will first arrive on Android devices, specifically Samsung smartphones, allowing users to initially transfer chats from iOS to Samsung smartphones. The transfer will include the chat itself, photos, videos, and voice memos, and should be available to Samsung users in the "coming weeks." WhatsApp has not said when the feature will arrive for a wider range of WhatsApp devices and on iOS.

Tag: WhatsApp

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros Finally Enter Mass Production

Monday August 9, 2021 1:30 am PDT by
Apple suppliers have begun mass production of the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, intending to reach as many as 800,000 monthly shipments of the laptop by the end of November, according to new reporting from DigiTimes. Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been rumored for what feels like an eternity, but their launch is expected to be close. Multiple...
Read Full Article161 comments
apple tv 4k arcade

Apple Engineers Reportedly Pessimistic About Apple's Living Room Hardware Strategy

Sunday August 8, 2021 1:07 pm PDT by
Apple's living room hardware strategy remains poorly defined and lacks a coherent vision, with engineers allegedly pessimistic about the product line, according to a new report. This year the Apple TV got an iterative update with a redesigned Siri Remote, while the HomePod was discontinued. Apple is now said to be developing a combined HomePod-Apple TV device with a built-in screen and...
Read Full Article463 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Bloomberg: iPhone 13 to Feature ProRes for Videos, ProMotion Displays, Portrait Mode Video, Smaller Notch, and More

Tuesday August 10, 2021 4:23 am PDT by
The upcoming 2021 iPhones will feature a spate of new camera features tailored for professional users, including ProRes for videos, Portrait Mode for video, and design updates by the means of a smaller notch, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, Apple plans to include Portrait Mode video in this year's iPhone lineup, which will allow users to record...
Read Full Article129 comments
Magic Keyboard Touch ID Feature

Top Stories: Magic Keyboard With Touch ID, New MacBook Pro and Apple Watches Incoming, and More

Saturday August 7, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
It was another surprise Apple product launch week, with Apple opening up sales of the new Magic Keyboard with built-in Touch ID on a standalone basis after its debut earlier this year as part of the new 24-inch iMac. Now, users of other M1 Macs can get their hands on the accessory for easy fingerprint authentication. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple this week...
Read Full Article138 comments
iphone 13 purple with text

44% of iPhone Users Intend to Upgrade to iPhone 13, Survey Shows

Monday August 9, 2021 6:36 am PDT by
As many as 44 percent of iPhone users intend to upgrade to an iPhone 13 model and displays with 120Hz refresh rates is the most anticipated new feature, according to a new survey by SellCell. Of the 44 percent of respondents that intend to upgrade to an iPhone 13 model, 38.2 percent intend to buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 30.8 percent intend to buy the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, and 24...
Read Full Article163 comments
prosser macbook air colors stacked

Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display and Several Color Options to Launch in Mid 2022

Tuesday August 10, 2021 7:56 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and several color options around mid 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. These details line up with previous rumors about the new MacBook Air from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and YouTube tech personality Jon Prosser. A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser Kuo said ...
Read Full Article132 comments
retina macbook air 2015 design

Apple Surveys 12-Inch MacBook Users for Opinions on Size, Features, and More

Monday August 9, 2021 7:35 am PDT by
Apple is sending surveys to select owners of the now-discontinued 2015 12-inch MacBook, asking them about their opinion on the laptop's size, feature set, and more. Apple announced the 12-inch MacBook in 2015 as a super-light and thin laptop aimed at customers needing an ultra-portable notebook. The 12-inch MacBook featured a fanless design, an Intel processor and was the first Mac to...
Read Full Article170 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Even With iOS 15 Coming Soon, Apple Appears to Be Working on an iOS 14.8 Update

Monday August 9, 2021 6:52 am PDT by
Apple appears to be planning to release at least one more update to the iOS 14 operating system ahead of the launch of iOS 15, according to code spotted in Xcode. There are mentions of all of the released versions of iOS 14 in Xcode, along with a mention of iOS 14.8, which suggests that the new update could be coming in the near future, either ahead of or alongside iOS 15. Spotted in ...
Read Full Article85 comments
best buy sale 2 89

Deals: Best Buy Introduces All-Time Low Prices on iPad Air, iPad Pro, Apple Pencil 2, and More

Monday August 9, 2021 10:33 am PDT by
Best Buy today has a large collection of Apple's iPad lineup on sale, including the 2020 iPad Air and 2021 iPad Pro. We're also tracking discounts on the Apple Pencil 2 and other accessories offered by Best Buy. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. 2...
Read Full Article7 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Green

Everything New in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5

Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Apple today released the fifth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers, introducing additional tweaks to the new operating system that's launching this fall. As we get further into the beta testing process, the changes that are introduced are getting smaller as Apple begins to finalize its design plans for the update. Today's beta focuses on small changes and refinements to iOS and iPadOS...
Read Full Article114 comments