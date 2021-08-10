Twelve South Launches PlugBug Slim USB-C Charger

Twelve South today announced a new addition to its PlugBug charger lineup with the launch of the PlugBug Slim, a new 20W USB-C charger that's useful for travel with its thin design.



Priced at $24.99, Twelve South describes the PlugBug Slim as a space-saving charger that's 0.67 inches thick (17mm), so it better blends into the wall and fits into tight spaces where furniture might be close to an outlet.

The prongs of the PlugBug Slim are designed to fold down so that it can be tucked into a pocket or slipped into a bag or purse when on the go, and there's a small light at the bottom to let you know when your device is charging.



The PlugBug Slim is a GaN charger, and while there are many GaN charging options on the market now with compact designs, there are fewer that have focused on a slimmer profile for small spaces. At 20W, the PlugBug Slim works with the iPhone models and offers fast charging, charges up the iPad, and supports the HomePod mini.

Twelve South's PlugBug Slim can be purchased from the Twelve South website for $24.99.