Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of tvOS 15 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of the upcoming tvOS 15 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks released the fourth beta.



Developers can download the new tvOS 15 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode.

Apple shared little about tvOS 15 when it was unveiled, but there are some new features that are coming to the operating system. SharePlay, a FaceTime feature that lets multiple users watch TV shows or movies together, will integrate with tvOS, and there's a new "For All of You" recommendation engine that suggests shows everyone might enjoy.

A Shared With You section also displays movies and shows that were shared with you through the Messages app so you remember to check them out. When paired with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, the ‌Apple TV‌ supports Spatial audio for a theater-like surround sound experience, and there's a new feature for automatically connecting your AirPods through Smart ‌AirPods‌ routing.

Hey Siri commands can be used to launch Apple TV+ shows, and two HomePod mini speakers can be paired with the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K for stereo sound. If you have HomeKit cameras, you can also now view multiple cameras at the same time on the ‌Apple TV‌.