Mac Pro's New Radeon Pro W6000 Graphics Modules Now Available for Standalone Purchase

Apple today began offering new high-end AMD Radeon Pro W6000 series graphics options for brand new Mac Pro configurations, and now the graphics modules are available for purchase on a standalone basis for customers who already own the computer.



Three new MPX modules are available for the latest Mac Pro, including the Radeon Pro W6800X for $2,800, the Radeon Pro W6800X Duo for $5,000, and the Radeon Pro W6900X for $6,000. Apple says customers can install up to two of the modules in a Mac Pro using Infinity Fabric Link technology for enhanced multi-GPU performance in applications like Final Cut Pro.

Announced in June, AMD said the Radeon Pro W6800 graphics module delivers up to 79% faster graphics performance than the previous-generation Radeon Pro W5700, although this was based on a test system powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor rather than an Intel processor. The W6800 also features 32GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory.

The current Intel-based Mac Pro was released in December 2019 in both tower and rack versions. Apple is reportedly working on a new Mac Pro powered by an Apple silicon chip with up to 32 high-performance cores and up to 128-core graphics.