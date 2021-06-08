AMD Unveils Faster W6000 Series Graphics Cards Suitable for Intel-Based Mac Pro

by

AMD today announced new Radeon Pro W6000 series graphics cards suitable for workstations like the existing Intel-based Mac Pro.

amd radeon pro w6800 feature
Built on 7nm-based AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the new higher-end Radeon Pro W6800 graphics card delivers up to 79% faster graphics performance than the previous-generation Radeon Pro W5700, although this is based on a test system powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor rather than an Intel processor. The W6800 also features 32GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with ECC support, and 128MB of AMD Infinity Cache.

AMD says the W6800 graphics card is available now from leading retailers for a suggested price of $2,249. For comparison, the W5700X graphics card is a $600 built-to-order upgrade option for the Mac Pro, which starts at $5,999 itself.

There's also a new mid-range W6600 graphics card that features 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with ECC support, and 32MB of AMD Infinity Cache. AMD expects the W6600 to be available in the third quarter of 2021 for a suggested price of $649.

Last, there's a new Radeon Pro W6600M graphics option for workstation-class notebooks.

