Apple Pay Support Comes to FNB Customers in South Africa

Apple Pay today went live for customers of South African bank FNB, allowing users to add a range of cards to the Wallet app on their iPhone for contactless mobile payments (via MyBroadband).

It’s been months but FNB is finally supported on Apple Pay! pic.twitter.com/oKSVE1KlqS — Nafisa Akabor (@nafisa1) August 3, 2021

FNB cards supported on ‌Apple Pay‌ include Premier Fusion, Private Fusion, Private Wealth Credit, Business Debit, and Aspire Debit.

Adding an FNB card to ‌Apple Pay‌ is as easy as opening the Wallet app, tapping the plus button, and following the on-screen instructions. Customers can also update the official FNB app and they'll receive a message suggesting they add their card to ‌Apple Pay‌.

‌Apple Pay‌ launched in South Africa in March, with Absa, Discovery Bank, and Nedbank being among the first to adopt support for the digital wallet and mobile payment system. Apple first launched its mobile payment method‌ in 2014 in the United States, and it has seen a gradual rollout around the world as more countries and banks sign up to the system.