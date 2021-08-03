Apple Decreasing App Store Prices in the UK, South Africa, and Many European Countries

Apple today told developers that it is updating App Store pricing in some countries due to taxes and changes in foreign exchange rates.



Over the course of the next few days, app and in-app purchase pricing is set to decrease in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and all territories that use the Euro currency. Pricing of auto-renewable subscriptions will not change.

Apple is increasing prices in Georgia and Tajikistan due to new value-added taxes of 18 percent, and there will be an increase in proceeds developers collect in Italy due to a change with the Digital Services Tax effective rate.

Apple says that once the changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps for developers will be updated. Developers can change the price of apps and in-app purchases in ‌App Store‌ Connect at any time.