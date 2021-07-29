Apple Pay Promo Offers Discounts for SONIC, HotelTonight, and ParkWhiz

Apple today sent out emails letting customers know about the latest Apple Pay promotion, which offers discounts for SONIC, ParkWhiz, and HotelTonight.



From now until August 4, customers can get a free SONIC cheeseburger, 10 percent off three parking reservations with ParkWhiz, and 10 percent off hotel reservations with HotelTonight.

To get the SONIC deal, customers must be logged into their MySonic account, and the free cheeseburger will become available in a future order after any SONIC purchase. For ParkWhiz, customers will need to use the promo code APPLEPAY10 when checking out, and for HotelTonight, customers will need to use promo code APPLEPAYHT when reserving a room. For all of these deals, ‌Apple Pay‌ must be used as a payment method.