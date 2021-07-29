Apple Pay Promo Offers Discounts for SONIC, HotelTonight, and ParkWhiz

by

Apple today sent out emails letting customers know about the latest Apple Pay promotion, which offers discounts for SONIC, ParkWhiz, and HotelTonight.

apple pay sonic promo
From now until August 4, customers can get a free SONIC cheeseburger, 10 percent off three parking reservations with ParkWhiz, and 10 percent off hotel reservations with HotelTonight.

To get the SONIC deal, customers must be logged into their MySonic account, and the free cheeseburger will become available in a future order after any SONIC purchase. For ParkWhiz, customers will need to use the promo code APPLEPAY10 when checking out, and for HotelTonight, customers will need to use promo code APPLEPAYHT when reserving a room. For all of these deals, ‌Apple Pay‌ must be used as a payment method.

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
1 hour ago at 04:41 pm
This is great. Keep ‘em coming…like, please, launch a handful of new ones each month. My Amex Offers are weaker than ever.
btrach144 Avatar
btrach144
46 minutes ago at 05:00 pm

This is great. Keep ‘em coming…like, please, launch a handful of new ones each month. My Amex Offers are weaker than ever.
Agreed. Just dropped Amex because the July refreshers were trash.
