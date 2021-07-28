'For All Mankind' Season 4 May Have Already Been Signed Off By Apple, Writers Guild Suggests

Popular Apple TV+ show "For All Mankind" is currently shooting its third season, but Apple may have already authorized a fourth season of the drama, if information on an updated Writers Guild of America (WGA) webpage is accurate.



First spotted by Space Explored on Tuesday, the updated webpage contains a listing for season four of the show that suggests everyone currently involved in season three will return for another outing.

According to the entry, series creator Ronald D. Moore will remain as showrunner while also serving as executive producer, alongside series stalwarts Ben Nedivi, Bradley Thompson, David O. Weddle, Matt Wolpert and Nichole M. Beattie.

With season three expected to be released in mid 2022, the WGA page has season four production kicking off that same year and running into 2023, so it'll be a while yet before we see it on Apple's streaming TV service, assuming the listing is correct.

"For All Mankind" has proven to be one of Apple's more popular ‌Apple TV+‌ shows. It explores what might have happened if the global space race had never ended in an alternate history where the USSR beats the United States to the moon. The story is told through the lives of NASA astronauts and their families, who are at the center of extraordinary events. Apple confirmed season three had been green-lighted in December 2020.