Apple's Mac and iPad Sales Continue to Surge in Q3 2021

Macs and iPads are selling in record numbers as people continue to work and learn from home. According to Apple's latest earnings report for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 (second calendar quarter), Apple's Mac category brought in $8.8 billion, up from $6.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Sales were just a bit down from the second fiscal quarter of 2021, when Apple's Macs brought in $9.1 billion in revenue. iPad revenue was at $7.4 billion, up from $6.6 billion in the year-ago quarter and again, just barely trailing Apple's second quarter earnings results.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the ‌iPad‌ had its best June quarter in nearly a decade, while the Mac set a new June quarter revenue record. Apple CFO Luca Maestri said the last four quarters have been the Mac's best four quarters ever.

The earnings report covers sales of the M1 Mac and ‌iPad‌ machines, including the ‌M1‌ 24-inch iMac and the ‌M1‌ iPad Pro models that were released earlier this year.