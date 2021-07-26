Spotify Rolling Out New Notification Tab for New Releases From Artists, Creators, and More

In the coming weeks on iOS and Android, Spotify will be rolling out a new tab in its mobile app that will provide users with notifications about new songs and album releases from their favorite artists, podcasts shows, and more.



The new page will be accessible with a tap of a new bell icon placed on the top-right hand corner on the Spotify home page. Tapping provides users a "real-time" view of all the new releases from their favorite artists and podcast creators. As Spotify describes in a press release:



Easily access your What’s New feed by clicking the new bell icon, located at the top of the Home tab on your phone. A blue dot indicator on the bell icon will let you know at a glance if new songs or episodes have been released since your last visit. What’s New also includes filters that allow you to sort for new music releases or new podcast and show episodes, helping you find what you’re looking for more quickly.

Spotify says the new feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks for users, so be sure to be on the latest Spotify version for Android and iOS.