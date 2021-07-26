Paramount+ and Showtime Bundle for Apple TV+ Subscribers Seemingly Ending

Users who subscribed to the Paramount+ and Showtime bundle via Apple TV channels are noticing that their subscription is being refunded and showing as "expired," likely indicating that the bundle is coming to an end.



A large number of subscribers on Reddit, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums are reporting billing errors for the bundle, where the $9.99 per month fee has failed to renew. The subscriptions tab of affected accounts is reportedly showing the bundle as "expired."

Users flagging the issue seem to be receiving different responses from Apple support, with some being told that the billing error was a fixable mistake and others being told that the bundle was a limited offer for one year only. Most users still seem to be able to access the streaming services, but the billing rejections and "expired" phraseology appear to suggest that their subscription will not renew. Apple or ViacomCBS, the owner of Paramount+ and Showtime, has not given an official comment.

The offer originally launched on August 17 last year via the TV app, giving Apple TV+ subscribers access to both Paramount+, then titled CBS All Access, and Showtime, for $9.99 per month. The bundle aimed to encourage the use of ‌Apple TV+‌ and the ‌Apple TV‌ channels feature.

The loss of Paramount+ and Showtime would be yet another blow to ‌Apple TV‌ channels, which have largely failed to garner much support from streaming services. Last week, HBO dropped support for its Apple TV channel and encouraged subscribers to move to HBO Max instead.

Since the bundle launched a year ago next month, it is possible that it could have been an offer limited to one year only as some subscribers have suggested. If the bundle of Paramount+ and Showtime has indeed been discontinued, subscribers will now need to spend $9.99 for Paramount+ and $10.99 for Showtime per month. The combined cost of $20.98 would be over double the $9.99 cost of the exclusive bundle for ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers.