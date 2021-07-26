Facebook Considering Apple Health Integration for Oculus Workouts

Oculus owner Facebook may soon allow its Oculus virtual reality headsets to report workout data to the Apple Health app, reports Bloomberg.



The Oculus iPhone app has code that would allow workouts completed with the Oculus headset to be recorded in the Health app like other workout data. The Oculus app would be able to report health-related metrics like exercise minutes and number of calories burned.

Third-party apps have long been able to provide workout and fitness data that's aggregated in the Health app using the dedicated HealthKit API.

As Bloomberg points out, the code's presence in the Oculus app does not mean the feature will actually see a launch.