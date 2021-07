Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.5.1, a minor bug fix update that comes close to one week after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.5.



The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple, ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.5.1 brings important security updates and is recommended for all users.