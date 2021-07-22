Twitter Beta for iOS Gains 'Sign in With Apple' Option

Twitter's beta for iOS has gained "Sign in With Apple" functionality, with the end goal of allowing users to create Twitter accounts using their Apple ID, but still in beta, the feature is still not fully functioning properly.

twitter sign in with apple
Twitter researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered earlier this month that Twitter was working to port over Sign in With Apple to its service. Wong's report was based on code found within Twitter's website. With its beta app for iOS, Twitter is now properly testing the functionality, with some beta testers seeing a "Continue with Apple" option alongside continuing with Google or no third-party sign-up service at all.

In its current phase, attempting to continue with Sign in With Apple may prompt some initial errors, and once through with an account made, there are some quirks. Firstly, when users use Sign in With Apple, they aren't creating a specific password for that app or service. Instead, the app links the service to a user's ‌Apple ID‌.

Currently, with a Twitter account made with Sign in With Apple, it's not possible to change account information such as email and more since the app asks for a password. These are technical loopholes that will get ironed out before Twitter rolls out that feature to all users.

Twitter is also testing other new features for its iOS app, including a new edge-to-edge timeline view for photos and an internal dislike button for tweet replies.

Tags: Twitter, Sign in with Apple Guide

