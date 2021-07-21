Twitter Testing Internal 'Dislike' Button for Tweet Replies

Twitter appears to be testing a new "dislike" or thumbs down button for tweets, which is designed to let people downvote replies. Twitter says that the feature is available for "some" iOS users.



The dislike button is visible to the person who is viewing tweets, but it is not a publicly available metric or visible to the author of the tweet. The thumbs down option will allow a tweet reply to be downvoted.

Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We're testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them. Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes. pic.twitter.com/hrBfrKQdcY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2021

Twitter says that it is an internal tool that is designed to help Twitter understand what people think is valuable to a conversation.

There is no word on whether this is a feature that Twitter plans to roll out to everyone in the future, and for now, it is limited to a select number of users.