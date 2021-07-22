Teardown Shows Off What's Inside Apple's New MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack designed for iPhone 12 models came out this week, and Charger Lab has taken one of the new accessories apart to give us a look at its inner workings.

play

The teardown has detailed information on how the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ works and what each component inside does. There are two charging coils inside, shielding for heat dissipation, and a magnetic ring that allows it to attach to ‌iPhone 12‌ models.

There are two batteries inside that are connected together, with the previously known 11.13 watt hour energy and 7.62 voltage. Each individual battery is 5.733Wh, based on the internal labeling.

At the back of the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌, there's a large metal plate to help with heat dissipation. Underneath the heat shields on the front, there are all of the chips that allow the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ to function.

Images from Charger Lab's teardown surfaced earlier this week, but this is the first time the full video has been available and it's well worth watching for those who are interested in what's inside the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌.

The ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ can be purchased from Apple's website for $99.