Apple Music's Spatial Audio Feature Doesn't Work With Built-In Speakers of iPhone XR, iPad, or iPad mini

Apple today clarified details on which of its devices support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos through the built-in speakers, and it turns out that some older iPhones and iPads previously thought to work with spatial audio do not, in fact, offer the feature.



In an updated support document, Apple says that the built-in speakers of the iPhone XS or later (minus the iPhone SE), the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, and the fourth-generation iPad Air support spatial audio.

Prior to today's update, this support document said that spatial audio was also compatible with the iPhone XR, the iPad mini 5, the ‌iPad Air‌ 3, and the 6th to 8th-generation iPads.

Before today's update:

The built-in speakers on an iPhone XR or later (except iPhone SE), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later), iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad (6th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), or iPad mini (5th generation)

After today's update:

The built-in speakers on an iPhone XS or later (except iPhone SE), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later), iPad Pro 11-inch, or iPad Air (4th generation)

Apple has not yet updated the footnote on its Apple Music page with the latest information on supported devices, and this is not the first time that Apple has offered confusing information on which devices work with spatial audio.

An earlier version of the Apple Music page at one point said that spatial audio worked with the ‌iPhone‌ 7 or later, but that was updated to say ‌iPhone XR‌ in June. Apple will likely soon update the footnote again to reflect the new data, which indicates spatial audio is limited to newer iPhones and iPads.

Those who have older iPhones and iPads can still access spatial audio with several headphone options including AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Beats X, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, or Beats Studio Buds.

On Macs, all of the above listed headphone options work as well as the built-in speakers on MacBook Pro (2018 model or later), MacBook Air (2018 model or later), or iMac (2021 model).

(Thanks, Holger!)