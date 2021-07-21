Today we're tracking the best discount seen to date on the 2021 Apple TV 4K, which provides $10 in savings on the 32GB and 64GB models. Starting with the 32GB Apple TV 4K, you can get this model for $169.00, down from $179.00. This beats the previous record low price by $1.

You can also get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $189.98, down from $199.00. Both of these Apple TVs are sold by Amazon, and they're in stock and ready to ship today.

Lastly is the 32GB Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote for $144.98, down from $149.00. This version is the same fourth generation Apple TV HD device, but now it's bundled with the revamped Siri Remote.

Although the sales on these Apple TV models aren't particularly steep, they are the best offers around and worth checking out if you're still on the market for the newest Apple TV 4K. You can keep an eye out on Apple TV deals in our Best Apple TV 4K Deals guide.