Jon Stewart Promo for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show Makes Fun of Billionaire Space Race

by

Jon Stewart today shared a promo for his upcoming Apple TV+ show "The Problem With Jon Stewart," which is set to launch this September.

jon stewart tv show skit
The three minute video that was shared on Twitter features a comedy skit making fun of tech company billionaires and space aficionados Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson.

The full video can be watched over on Twitter, and we're not going to embed it here on the site because it's very not safe for work.

Bezos is played Jason Alexander, while a mop takes on the role of Richard Branson. The short also stars Tracy Morgan.

We still don't know a whole lot about Stewart's upcoming show, but Apple has described it as a multiple season single-issue series with each episode to be about an hour long. "The Problem With Jon Stewart" will be Stewart's first television series since "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" ended in 2015.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

mannyvel Avatar
mannyvel
46 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Stewart: the multi-millionaire who hates multi-millionaires.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nicole1980 Avatar
Nicole1980
33 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
This looks incredibly stupid. If that trailer is any indication, 3rd grade humor and zero cleverness.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Deguello Avatar
Deguello
30 minutes ago at 01:16 pm

Mannyvel: the idiot who doesn't know the vast difference between a millionaire and billionaire
Difference could be a penny.

Stewart’s “clown nose on, clown nose off” schtick got old for me a long time ago, but I’m sure some people must find him entertaining, somehow.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mannyvel Avatar
mannyvel
23 minutes ago at 01:23 pm

Mannyvel: the idiot who doesn't know the vast difference between a millionaire and billionaire
Dylan: the moron who doesn't know enough math to know that a billionaire is a multi-millionaire.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
crescentmoon Avatar
crescentmoon
23 minutes ago at 01:23 pm

Stewart: the multi-millionaire who hates multi-millionaires.
Stewart the multi-millionaire who hates billionaires....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdb8167 Avatar
jdb8167
8 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
There is no doubt that Musk is an ego driven dick but at least what he is doing with SpaceX is real and not just playtime for millionaires.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
