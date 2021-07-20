Following a $100 off deal on AirPods Max from Adorama last week, Amazon and Best Buy today are following up with a solid second-best offer on the high-end headphones. You can get the AirPods Max for $454.99, down from $549.00 ($94 off).

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

On Amazon, Green, Pink, Space Gray, and Silver are available at this price tag. The AirPods Max are shipped and sold by Amazon, and they're in stock today, with delivery available as soon as Thursday, July 22.

Moving over to Best Buy, you can find the same sale price of $454.99 on the AirPods Max at the retailer. In addition to the four colors available on Amazon, you can also get Sky Blue at $94 off on Best Buy.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.