Apple Releases tvOS 14.7 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Apple today released tvOS 14.7, the seventh update to the tvOS 14 operating system that initially debuted in September 2020. tvOS 14.7 comes two months after the launch of the tvOS 14.6 update.



tvOS 14.7, which is a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 14.7 automatically.

Apple's tvOS updates are usually minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes, performance updates, and small tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes. No new features were discovered during the tvOS 14.7 beta testing process.

Apple does not provide detailed release notes for its tvOS updates, but it does offer some tvOS details through its tvOS support document.

tvOS 14.7 may be one of the final updates to the tvOS 14 operating system as Apple shifts its attention to tvOS 15, which is set to come out this fall.