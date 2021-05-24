Apple Releases tvOS 14.6 to Prepare for Upcoming Apple Music Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio Features

Apple today released tvOS 14.6, the sixth update to the tvOS 14 operating system that was released in September 2020. tvOS 14.6 comes a month after the release of tvOS 14.5, an update that added a new Color Balance feature and support for the latest gaming controllers.



tvOS 14.6, which is a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 14.5 automatically.

tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing primarily on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than outward-facing changes. tvOS 14.6 lays the groundwork for the new Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio features.

Spatial Audio offers an immersive audio experience that makes it sound like music is coming from all around you, while Lossless Audio will provide higher-quality songs that sound exactly like they do when artists record them in the studio.

At launch in June, thousands of tracks will feature Spatial Audio support, and more than 20,000 songs will support Lossless Audio. By the end of the year, 75 million songs will support it.