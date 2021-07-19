Apple Employees Continue to Fight Return to Campuses and Push for Better Remote Working Options

by

Apple has made it clear that most of its employees will not be able to work remotely on a permanent basis, but that isn't stopping some corporate staff from continuing to push for more relaxed remote working rules, reports Recode.

apple park drone june 2018 2
In a new petition that went out this week, employees are asking Apple to allow employees to work from home on a more permanent basis. Apple has agreed to a hybrid work schedule that will require employees to come into the office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Some employees are not happy with this arrangement because it requires that they continue to live in the areas near Apple's campuses, which are expensive. Housing prices in Cupertino where Apple's two main campuses are located start at over $1 million.

In June, employees sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking for a more flexible approach, which prompted a reply from Apple's VP of people, Deirdre O'Brien. She said that in-person collaboration is "essential" to Apple's culture and future.

The second letter going around this week suggests two "pilot arrangements" that would give employees an opportunity to work remotely for at least one year. Under the proposal, employees would be able to work remotely five days a week with the approval of their manager or department head, and in some cases, with a cost-of-living compensation adjustment. The letter also complains that it is too early to return to the office, with the full text available below.

Dear Tim, Deirdre, and Team,

Thank you for all the work you and the team do to keep Apple's culture so rich, vibrant, and inclusive! We especially appreciate the People's team's efforts over the last few weeks to understand our personal situations. However, it has been disappointing to see these personal stories not acknowledged individually or by any change in policy. We continue to be concerned that this one-size-fits-all solution is causing many of our colleagues to question their future at Apple. Around 68% of the respondents to our informal survey somewhat or strongly agreed that the lack of location flexibility would likely cause them to leave Apple; that's over 1100 members of our Apple family, and we care about every single one of them.

With COVID-19 numbers rising again around the world, vaccines proving less effective against the Delta variant, and the long-term effects of infection not well understood, it is too early to force those with concerns to come back to the office. Furthermore, allowing some greater flexibility than the current 3/2 schedule would enable us to truly validate whether some people working remotely, not just everyone occasionally working from home, is compatible with Apple's culture of collaboration.

We propose the following adaptations to the Flexible Work Arrangement (FWA) and Temporary Remote Work Arrangement (TRWA) programs to make them part of the Hybrid Working Pilot. These new arrangements would be limited to one year with no promise to be extended.

Local WFH Temporary Pilot Agreement:

This proposal is intended to accommodate employees who work better from home--or who do not feel comfortable in the office while the pandemic is still not under control--by allowing them to continue working from home unless the particular needs of their role require them to be in the office.

  • Required: Approval of direct manager.
  • Default work location is home, but the employee will still have an assigned desk in the office.
  • WFH location must be within commutable distance to the employer's assigned office.
  • A fixed WFH/in-office schedule may be part of this arrangement at the manager's discretion.

Remote WFH Temporary Pilot Agreement

This proposal is intended to accommodate employees whose living situations are not compatible, or have become incompatible, with commuting to an Apple office

  • Required: Approval of department head.
  • Default work location is current permanent home address; employee will not have an assigned desk in the office.
  • Employee's compensation may be adjusted based on location, the same as for permanent remote employees.

We believe that these two proposals are essential to making the Hybrid Working Pilot successful. Together, they ensure the Pilot encompasses the full range of office and non-office working arrangements, allow us to retain many of our colleagues, who have expressed the desire for location-flexibility in their current roles, and enable individuals and teams to respond more quickly to the changing regional conditions of COVID-19 without relying on previous company-wide guidance. We hope you agree that the risks of these adapted policies are minimal while their potential benefits are enormous and look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Apple employees maintain a Slack channel with more than 6,000 members where they have been discussing Apple's remote work policies and where the two petitions have been drafted from. Last week, employees complained to The Verge that Apple has been cracking down on remote work policies and approving fewer remote work requests following the hybrid model announcement.

Approximately 10 people from the Slack channel have claimed they are planning to quit if forced to return from the office, and it's likely that number is larger as not all employees participate in the channel.

Many tech companies in the Bay Area where Apple is located have gone fully remote or are offering more expansive work from home options for their employees. Google and Facebook, for example, are letting some employees work remotely on a permanent basis.

In Santa Clara County where Apple's Apple Park and Infinite Loop campuses are located, there is once again a mask recommendation, which is not yet a mandate. Employees are correct that Delta variant cases are ramping up in California, which does have the potential to impact Apple's September return plans.

Tag: Apple Park

Top Rated Comments

RedRage Avatar
RedRage
35 minutes ago at 11:11 am
Um, didn't they know the housing market there before they got jobs there? What were they doing before Covid? lol
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marzzz Avatar
Marzzz
34 minutes ago at 11:12 am
What will eventually happen: Employees who come to work physically will have more opportunities for advancement, those who stay home will be left behind. It will be subtle, but noticeable.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
33 minutes ago at 11:12 am
They can always just leave. Life has to return, people.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
35 minutes ago at 11:10 am
Still, a very, very small minority voice.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swester Avatar
swester
22 minutes ago at 11:24 am

Once again, how about no? Stop the bitching and wining. You were already told no. Bitchting and wining until you get your way is not a good look for a grown ass adult.
If people want to speak up for their own needs, let them. Where's the harm in that? "Bitching and whining" might be your old-school way of belittling by associating them with perceived "negative" behavior by women and children, but it really only reveals your own insecurity and discomfort with change...

In a strong economy, skilled workers have more leverage and ought to use it. And yes, if they are unhappy with the response, they can and will leave for other opportunities. That's what intelligent, talented and capable people do all the time.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
9 minutes ago at 11:37 am
Sometimes it’s worth looking for smaller companies over those „prestige“ opportunities. I was going to quit my job last February, just before the pandemic hit because I was going to move across the country for private reasons but my boss didn’t want to loose me so I was / am allowed to work from home permanently. I wouldn’t trade it for more money. I went from a 90 minutes commute (1 way) for 4 years, to 3 steps from my bed. Now I finish work around 4:30 pm and I am home! Instead of being home at like 8 pm. Days can be so long, it’s amazing
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Leak Feature

Apple Warns Leakers to Stop Releasing Information After Multiple Products Revealed in Leaks

Friday July 16, 2021 3:19 am PDT by
After a number of significant product leaks in recent years, Apple is now explicitly warning leakers to stop releasing confidential information. The highly reliable Apple leaker known as "Kang" and a number of other leakers have reportedly received warning letters from lawyers representing Apple. According to posts on Kang's Weibo account, the letter cautioned leakers that they must not...
Read Full Article
iPhone 12 Layout Feature

iPhone 12 Depreciates Less Than iPhone 11, Study Finds

Friday July 16, 2021 7:55 am PDT by
iPhone 12 models have held their value better than iPhone 11 models did after the same amount of time, according to a new report by SellCell. During the six months following launch, the iPhone 12 models lost on average 34.5 percent of their value, while during the same period after the launch of the iPhone 11 lineup, iPhone 11 models lost 43.8 percent of their value. This means that iPhone...
Read Full Article62 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

Gurman: Redesigned MacBook Pros to Launch Between September and November

Sunday July 18, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to release its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros sometime between September and November, as part of another packed fall season for new product launches, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter and can be expected to be...
Read Full Article153 comments
fakeairpodsdesign

U.S. Customs Seizing Record Numbers of Counterfeit Wireless Headphones Since AirPods Pro Launched

Friday July 16, 2021 7:13 am PDT by
The surging popularity of AirPods has reportedly resulted in record numbers of counterfeit wireless headphones being seized at the U.S. border. According to The Information's Wayne Ma, roughly 360,000 counterfeit wireless headphones with a retail value of $62.2 million were confiscated in the first nine months of the U.S. government's fiscal year, based on data from U.S. Customs and Border...
Read Full Article54 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Purple

Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8

Friday July 16, 2021 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the new updates ahead of their fall release. The second public betas come two weeks after Apple released the first public betas. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates over the air after...
Read Full Article39 comments
fakespot ios app removed

'Fakespot' Removed From Apple's App Store After Complaint From Amazon [Updated]

Friday July 16, 2021 2:37 pm PDT by
Fakespot, which is known for analyzing reviews from popular websites to determine their accuracy, today had its iOS app removed from Apple's App Store. According to The Verge, Amazon sent Apple a takedown request, which led to the app being pulled. Fakespot's iOS app just launched in June, and it was designed to allow users to log into Amazon and buy items while using the Fakespot engine to...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 13 Always On Feature

iPhone 13 May Feature Apple Watch-Inspired Always-On Display

Sunday July 18, 2021 8:26 am PDT by
Following a successful supercycle launch of the iPhone 12 last year, Apple aims to make another "big splash" with its upcoming 2021 iPhones, which can be expected to feature larger batteries, smaller notches, improved performance, and more advanced displays that may sport an always-on mode. In the latest publication of his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman...
Read Full Article137 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Yellow

Everything New in iOS 15 Beta 3: New Safari Search, Address Bar Relocation and Reload

Wednesday July 14, 2021 11:28 am PDT by
Apple today released the third betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, and the company is continuing to refine the suite of new features that are coming in the update. There have been multiple complaints about Safari on iOS, so in the third beta, Apple has introduced some refinements. This article covers everything that's new in the third beta of iOS 15. Safari Search When you tap into a URL bar...
Read Full Article60 comments
Top Stories 67 Feature

Top Stories: Apple Debuts MagSafe Battery Pack, iOS 15 Beta 3, and More

Saturday July 17, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Apple this week surprised us with the debut of a new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 lineup, taking the place of the full battery cases Apple has traditionally launched for its iPhones. Other news and rumors this week included the release of the third betas of iOS 15 and Apple's other upcoming operating systems, our best look yet at the iPhone 13 in the form of some dummy units we ...
Read Full Article14 comments
AirPods Max Deal Feature Silver

Deals: AirPods Max Hit $100 Off for the First Time, Get All Colors at $449

Friday July 16, 2021 11:55 am PDT by
AirPods Max have now reached a full $100 off their original price tag of $549.00, available only on Adorama as of writing. You can get all AirPods Max colors for $449.00 during this sale, including Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, Green, and Space Gray. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Adorama. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Read Full Article83 comments