Apple Arcade Gets Three New Classics, Including Angry Birds Reloaded

Today marks the release of three remastered classics on Apple Arcade, including Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City.

Angry Birds Reloaded features familiar physics-based bird slingshotting action from the original game, with new characters and visual enhancements. There is also a new game mode with eagles wreaking havoc on the island.

play

Doodle God Universe is a world building game that tasks players with mixing and matching elements like water and stone to create an entire universe.

First released in 2018, Alto's Odyssey is an award-winning endless sandboarding game with beautiful procedurally generated graphics, dynamic lighting and weather conditions, and original music. In the Apple Arcade edition of the game, players embark on a sandboarding journey to find a new biome called The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within, with the classic Alto's Odyssey experience preserved.



The classic endless runner Jetpack Joyride+ is also coming to Apple Arcade on July 23.

Additional classic games were added to Apple Arcade in April, including Fruit Ninja Classic, Monument Valley, and Cut the Rope Remastered.

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade provides access to a catalog of around 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.