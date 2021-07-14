Ring Video Doorbells to Gain End-to-End Encryption, But Still No Sign of HomeKit Support

Amazon is rolling out end-to-end encryption for video captured by Ring doorbells, after a successful trial in the United States (via BBC News).



Amazon's worldwide adoption of the encryption standard for Ring will mean that video footage from the doorbell cameras is stored on Amazon's servers, but the content won't be accessible to the company and only the user's device on which the video is received will be able to view the files.

Other new security features also set to be added to Ring doorbells include the ability to use two-factor authenticator apps and Captcha images. Amazon bought the US-based firm Ring for around $1 billion in 2018.

Apple offers a similar service for HomeKit-enabled third-party cameras called HomeKit Secure Video, which leverages iCloud to securely stream and store video clips from compatible indoor and outdoor cameras and doorbells, with end-to-end encryption.

HomeKit Secure Video cameras and doorbells are managed through the Home app like other HomeKit accessories. However, despite assurances given in 2018 Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell still does not support Apple ‌HomeKit‌, and there is no indication that it plans to do so in the near future.

For people looking for alternatives, Apple in December began selling Logitech's Circle View Wired Doorbell ($200), one of the first video doorbells with support for ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌.

Starting with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, which will be publicly released in September, security cameras and video doorbells that support ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ will detect and notify you when a package has been delivered.